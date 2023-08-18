Nagpur(Maharashtra): Four young individuals, including a girl, are feared to have tragically drowned during what was supposed to be a leisurely outing at the Kanhan River in Waki, situated within the Savner taluka of Nagpur district on Thursday casting a pall of sorrow over the community.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Maraskolhe, Vijay Thackeray, Ankush Baghel, and Arpit Pahale, all in their twenties. The group of friends embarked on a seemingly innocuous picnic by the Kanhan River, but the outing took a devastating turn when four of them ventured into the water to swim. Trapped by the river's currents, they were unable to make their way back to safety, sparking fears of drowning. The local police were promptly informed of the incident around 4 pm, initiating a search operation that would grip the attention of the entire community.

According to one of their friends, despite the valiant efforts of their remaining two friends to rescue them, the powerful currents of the river proved unrelenting, sweeping away the four individuals. The search operation was further complicated by the onset of nightfall, as darkness hampered the rescue teams' attempts to locate the victims. A joint operation involving the local police, fire brigade, and skilled fishermen has been mobilized to recover the bodies from the river, as the community rallies in support during this sombre time.

Also read: 6 children die by drowning in separate incidents in Jharkhand

“There is strong current and it is becoming difficult to carry out the rescue work. We are trying to the trace the people at the earliest,” an investigating officer said.

This unfortunate incident serves as a chilling reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in October 2022, when two young men, Kunal Ganesh Lohekar and Nitesh Rajkumar Sahu, also met their untimely demise due to a drowning incident in the very same Kanhan River. The recurrent nature of such accidents underscores the need for increased safety measures and public awareness regarding the inherent dangers posed by these seemingly serene water bodies.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Two kanwariyas drown in pond in Sultanpur; bodies pulled out