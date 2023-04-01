Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four more persons were arrested in connection with clashes that broke out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city (formerly Aurangabad) in the wee hours of Thursday while city police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

CIDCO Police Station Inspector Sambhaji Pawar has been appointed as the Chief Investigating Officer of the SIT. The other members of the SIT are Jinssi police station Assistant Inspector Anil Magre, Cyber Cell Sub-Inspector Rahul Chavan, Kalyan Shelke of Crime Branch, Uttareshwar Munde of Vedant Nagar police station, City Chowk police station's Rohit Gangurde, Balasaheb Aher of Mukundwadi police station and Constables Arun Wagh, Sanjay Gawande, Sunil Jadhav.

An argument on the eve of Ram Navami had escalated into violence and clashes broke out between two groups with miscreants pelting stones on each other in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Nearly 14 vehicles were set on fire and many people, including 17 policemen were injured. A man, who was injured during the incident later died in hospital during treatment. Till now, police have arrested 11 people, of which seven were booked yesterday. Police feel that two of the arrested accused are likely to be the main culprits. This apart, cases have been registered against 400 to 500 people in this connection among which, 30 people have been identified. Police said many teams have been deployed to search and nab the culprits. The incident fortunately did not spread to the other parts of the city, police said. Police are checking the CCTV footage to book the culprits, who have been accused of vandalising shops and police vehicles along with pelting stones.

In a similar incident in Mumbai's Malvani area, police on Friday arrested 20 people and filed a case against 300 unidentified people in connection with clashes on Thursday night. Tension had ensued after two groups clashed during Ram Navami procession. Police said arson and violence was reported in the area.