FOUR HELD FOR KILLING 54 YEAR OLD WOMAN DAUGHTER IN NAVI MUMBAI

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested four persons in connection with the murders of a 54-year-old woman and her daughter, an official said on Friday. The police have arrested Mayuresh Ajit Ghambir (40), an externed criminal, and three of his associates for the murders of Bharti Ambokar and her daughter Priti Mayuresh Ghambir (32), senior inspector Satish Nikam of Uran police station said.

According to the police, Ambokar (54) was found dead near Sarde village on Pirkon-Sarde road on July 10, following which a case of murder was registered. During the probe, it was found that on the day of her death, Ambokar had left her home in Dombivili to meet her son-in-law Ghambir at Poynad, the official said. Ghambir and his associate Dileep Ashok Gujlekar were soon apprehended, he said.

The investigations revealed that Ghambir, Gujlekar, and two others had picked up Ambokar from Shilphata, and took her to Sai Khind, where they shot her in the head and pushed her out to the car, the official said. The accused also allegedly slit the woman's throat to make sure she died, he said.

Ghambir's interrogation also revealed that he had strangled his second wife Priti to death in a hotel room in August last year, the official said. The accused Ghambir is a history sheeter with several cases to his name. He killed his wife as she allegedly refused to return Rs. 9 lakhs he had given her, he said. PTI