FOUR FROM TELANGANA KILLED AFTER CAR FALLS INTO GORGE IN AMRAVATI

Amravati: Four persons from Telangana were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Amravati early this morning, police said. One person is missing while two others were injured and were taken to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The accident took place near Madki village at Melghat on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road. According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to poor visibility following heavy rainfall. It seems that the driver lost control and rammed into the divider before falling into the gorge.

The seven passengers who were inside the car were employees of different co-operative banks in Telangana. They were heading towards Chikhaldara, a tourist destination in the district and were apparently on a holiday.

Police said they reached the spot after getting information about the accident and a rescue operation was initiated immediately. Four persons had succumbed to their injuries on the spot and two were seriously injured. Search is still on for the remaining one passenger, police said. The injured were taken to the the District General Hospital in Amravati for treatment, police added.

In a separate accident on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Repoli, a bus carrying devotees collided with a truck at around 4:30 am today leaving one person dead and 20 others injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

On September 13, a 14-year-old cancer patient was killed when his ambulance hit another vehicle from behind near Katraj tunnel on the outskirts of Pune. The boy, a resident of Sangli was on his way to Tata Cancer Care Hospital in Mumbai. Four of his relatives, who were travelling with him in the ambulance were injured and admitted to the nearby hospital. Police registered a rash driving case against the driver.

