Mumbai (Maharashtra): Four persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a 90-foot-long 6,000-kg iron bridge placed over a drain in suburban Malad, an official of Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

According to an official from the Bangur Nagar police station, power company Adani Electricity had constructed the metal structure to move huge power cables. He said that after a permanent bridge was built over the drain, the temporary structure was moved to another place in the area a few months ago.

The official said that the iron bridge was found missing on June 26, following which officials of the power firm lodged a police complaint. "We found that the bridge was last seen at its place on June 6. As there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, we canned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in nearby areas and found a large vehicle moving towards the bridge on June 11", the official added.

He added that the cops then tracked down the vehicle from its registration number. "The vehicle had gas-cutting machines which were used to dismantle the bridge and steal iron weighing 6,000 kg. The investigation led us to an employee of the firm that had been given the contract to build the bridge," the official said.

Police said that the staffer and three of his accomplices were apprehended last week and the material stolen from the site has been recovered, he added.

