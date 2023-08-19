Panaji: Former Goa chief minister Churchill Alemao quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. TMC Goa's co-convenor Samil Volvoikar confirmed the development.

While Alemao could not be reached for comment, sources said he may join the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party soon.

The 74-year-old leader had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in December 2021, ahead of 2022 Goa Assembly polls, quitting the NCP. He was the lone MLA of the NCP in the state then.

NCP's Goa observer and party spokesperson Clyde Crasto (who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction) said that Alemao will not be joining the NCP. Goa NCP will be led by state unit president Jose Philip D'Souza under the leadership and guidance of NCP National President Mr Sharad Pawar, said Crasto. Alemao was chief minister of the state between March 27, 1990, to April 14, 1990. (PTI)

