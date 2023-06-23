Mumbai (Maharashtra): A male passenger, aged 23, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja, who was onboard a Vistara flight, has been arrested after complaints by crew members that the person was allegedly speaking to someone over the phone about 'plane hijacking', Mumbai Police said.

Any details about the flight and the route this took place were not immediately known. According to the police, the crew members onboard the aircraft heard the person talking about 'hijacking' on the phone. The passenger, on being questioned, said that he is mentally ill.

Sahar Police in Mumbai has registered a case under sections 336 (pertaining to crimes which may endanger lives or personal safety of others) and 505(2) (which deals with crimes such as spreading rumours or alarming news) of the Indian Penal Code and is probing the matter.

Earlier on June 9, Delhi Police said that the Uttar Pradesh man arrested on the instance of his co-passenger who overheard him saying "bomb" during a telephonic conversation has been served notice and allowed to go after "nothing suspicious" was found on him.

"The male passenger, Azeem Khan has been given a notice and allowed to go as nothing suspicious was found on him. If needed, he will have to join the investigation in future", the police said.

Azeem Khan belonging to Pilibhit who was onboard a Vistara flight to Dubai, was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday on the basis of a complaint by a woman co-passenger.

The woman had complained to a flight crew member that she heard the man speak of a bomb over the phone. The man was handed over to CISF and then arrested by Delhi Police. The woman overheard her male passenger telling saying to someone on the phone "CISF removed coconut from my bag fearing it could be a bomb but allowed 'gutkha' that was in my bag". The incident happened on June 7 but nothing was found after the investigation, the police said. (With agency Inputs)