Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The streets of Gateway in Mumbai became the stage for an astonishing event when videos emerged showing a Flipkart truck, filled with stacks of cash, malfunctioned, releasing a flurry of Rs. 2000 notes into the air.

The mundane humdrum of city life was abruptly interrupted. Like a scene from a movie, currency notes gracefully danced in the air. Bystanders, initially stunned, quickly delved into the unexpected delight. The city's usual pace was halted, and an atmosphere of excitement and amazement took over. The onlookers, united by the unexpected rain of wealth, gathered with lit faces, the surprise windfall offering a momentary escape from the routine.

Questions swirled in the midst of the unfolding spectacle. Why was a Flipkart truck loaded with such a significant amount of cash? Was this an extraordinary malfunction, or was there more than what meets the eye? The timing of the incident, notably close to the highly anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, fuelled speculations. Could this accident' be a bizarre, yet, strategic move to stir buzz and anticipation?

Videos of the truck have gone viral on Instagram & Twitter with people questioning Flipkart on what went through and asking other users of where can they find the truck next. A YouTube Video is available at: youtu.be/IGubPAcc88U

Efforts were made to reach out to Flipkart for a comment on the mystifying incident, seeking clarifications. Is it a coincidental malfunction, or is there an underlying plot woven into the forthcoming BBD sale? Responses are anticipated, and clarity is eagerly awaited.

As the city talks and speculation abounds, the video of money shower from the Flipkart truck makes rounds on social media, igniting discussions and capturing imaginations. Mumbai, for a moment, was united by an unexpected event, proving that amidst the everyday, the extraordinary lingers, waiting to unveil itself.