Mumbai Maharashtra Massive fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mumbai Flames fueled by oil drums and plastic rose from the building The scrap warehouse in Mandla caught fire This fire started in the Mankhurd area As soon as the fire was reported fire tenders rushed to the spot and started efforts to control the fire The cause of the fire at the scrap warehouse is yet to be ascertainedAs per reports goods worth lakhs have been burnt due to this terrible fire Mumbai fire brigade said that the fire at the Bhangar compound in the Mankharud area is of level 3 However it is a relief that there has been no loss of life in this fire so far The fire department of Mumbai said that the information about the fire in the Mankhurd area was received at 307 amFirefighters said the fire broke out at the scrap compound named Kurla Scrap Corporation near Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road in Mandla According to the fire department the fire was confined to electrical wires electrical equipment piles of scrap materials wooden items oil drums plastic and garbage lying in open ground and warehouses of 08 to 10 floorsTwo scrap warehouses caught fire in Thane yesterdayEarlier yesterday too two scrap godowns in Thane had caught fire A fire broke out in two scrap warehouses in Maharashtra s Thane district on Monday morning Thane Municipal Corporation s Regional Disaster Management Unit RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said that the fire broke out in the Shilphata area on the MumbraPanvel road around 6 am on MondaySawant said that there was no loss of life in this accident According to the information given by the officer cardboard and cotton was kept in the godowns