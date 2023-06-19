FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED IN JOINT OPERATION BY RAJASTHAN MAHARASHTRA POLICE FOR SHOOTING SI

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Five persons, who allegedly injured a sub-inspector (SI) from Rajasthan police after they opened fire at a police team, were arrested in a joint operation by the Rajasthan and Maharastra police in Shirdi last night.

The gang leader Kamal Singh alias Kamal Singh Rana and the others were hiding in a hotel in Shirdi when the police raided the area and nabbed them. Sandeep Mitke, deputy superintendent of police said that the gang operated in the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border areas. The gang leader, Kamal Singh has 37 cases registered against him, Mitke said. Also, a total reward of Rs 70,000, including Rs 50,000 by Rajasthan police and Rs 20,000 by Madhya Pradesh police, have been announced on Kamal Singh, Mitke added.

Two days back, the gang had opened fire on a police team and helped three of their associates to escape in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the Rajasthan police had detained the three accused with help of Madhya Pradesh police and were returning when the incident occurred. Two miscreants had come on a bike and attacked policemen. They snatched the service revolver of the SI and shot him. The two miscreants had fled with the three accused while the injured SI was admitted to a hospital in Udaipur.

Also Read: Four shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Punjab Police

Since then, the Rajasthan police were on the lookout for the five-member gang. Acting on a tip off that the accused were hiding in a hotel in Shirdi, Jaipur police with help of Shirdi police launched a joint search operation yesterday. All five accused were detained from the hotel, Mitke said. No weapons have been recovered from the gang, he added.