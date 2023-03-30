Nanded (Maharashtra): At least five people were killed after a cargo truck collided with an auto near Isar Petrol Pump in the Mudkhed taluka. The incident took place at around 10 am on Thursday. According to official sources, five people died on the spot while seven others received injuries. The injured were taken to the government hospital in Nanded for treatment.

Sources said that a cargo truck coming from Nanded collided with an auto full of passengers coming in the opposite direction. The locals rescued the victims and informed the police. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the government hospital for treatment. While the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Mudkhed Rural Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources further strted that the deceased were identified as 40-year-old Saroja Ramesh Bhoi, a resident of Mehkar in Buldhana district, 24-year-old Kalyan Bhoi, a resident of Gevrai in the district Beed, Gevrai resident Joyal Kalyan Bhoi, Pundalik Kishanrao Polatkar of Savargaon and a 70-year-old woman. Locals Sheikh Mohsin Bagwan, Khajabhai Qureshi, Rishikesh Patil Parvekar and Bhimrao Patil Kalya helped the victims and informed the police about the incident.

On March 27, five people, including two children were killed after a pick-up jeep rammed into two motorcycles. The incident took place near Lavanwadi on the Junnar Nagar Kalyan highway in the Pune district. According to the police, the driver of a speeding pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit two two-wheelers. A total of eight people were injured in the accident, out of which two died on the spot while three others died while undergoing the treatment. The condition of the two is said to be critical. The deceased include two children, two men and one woman.