FIRE GUTS FIVE COACHES OF PASSENGER TRAIN IN AHMEDNAGAR DISTRICT NO CASUALTIES

Mumbai: Five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, Railway officials said.

The fire incident took place when the train (No. 01402) was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district in the central region of the state, but its cause was not immediately known, they said.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, told PTI that no passenger was injured in the blaze, which started at around 3 pm, as all of them alighted safely from the train before the fire spread. "All train passengers got down safely before the fire spread," he stated.