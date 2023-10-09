FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR PUNE NO CASUALTY

Pune: A fire broke out following explosions in gas cylinders in the Tathwade area of Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune on Sunday late night. Four school buses and a tanker were damaged in the incident, however, there is no report of any casualties or injuries at the time of filing this report. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department, six fire engines reached the spot and the fire was completely brought under control.

Those buses were parked at the JSPM College area of Tathawade. Chaotic scenes were witnessed and people ran to and fro on the streets in fear as fire spread fast soon after the tanker was exploded. The reason behind the incident is yet to be known.