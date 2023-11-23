FIRE BREAKS OUT IN MUMBAI HIGH RISE BUILDING 135 PEOPLE RESCUED

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai on Thursday following which at least 135 people were safely rescued from there, civic officials said.

Acvcording to officials, the blaze erupted at 3.40 am on the third floor of the building located in New Hind Mill Compound at MHADA colony in the Ghodapdeo area where the government has given flats to people, mainly mill workers.

The fire was confined to the electric meter cabin, wiring, cable, scrap material in the electric duct, garbage and material in the garbage duct from the first to 24th floor of the building, a civic official said.

He said at least 135 people were safely rescued from different floors of the building. Out of them, 25 were evacuated from the terrace, 30 from a refuge area on the 15th floor, and 80 people from a refuge area on the 22nd floor of the building, he said.