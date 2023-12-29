Shirdi: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter multiple times since April at home in Pune. The incident came to light after his wife found out that her daughter was seven-month pregnant. On November 10, the shocked mother lodged a complaint against her husband with Wanwadi police station.

A senior police officer mentioned that the accused, who had gone absconding was arrested after a month-long search operation. For the last few days, he travelled to Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bengaluru in order to avoid police. Finally, he returned to Maharashtra and took refuge in the Shirdi Sai Baba temple complex.

The man had rented a locker in the Sai Udyan building and was staying here since December 26. However, when the man did not vacate his room or collect his belongings from the locker, Sai Udyan building head became suspicious. He informed head of security of Sai Baba Sansthan Annasaheb Pardeshi. With the help of security guards, they broke open the locker and recovered a bag containing a mobile phone.

The phone number of the accused's wife was found and she was informed about the incident. The Sai Baba Sansthan staff informed Shirdi Police, which in turn contacted Wanwadi police. The man was later handed over to Shirdi police by the Sai Baba Sansthan staff.

Wanwadi police registered a case under Section 376/2 of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Shirdi Police Sub-Divisional Officer Sandeep Mitke said that on getting information about the accused from Pune's Wanwadi Police, it was concluded that he was absconding after raping his daughter.