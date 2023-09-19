FADNAVIS PULLS UP BJP MLC FOR INAPPROPRIATE REMARKS AGAINST AJIT PAWAR

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a dim view of party MLC Gopichand Padalkar's controversial comments on NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Gopichand Padalkar's comments are inappropriate. It is wrong to make such statements. Leaders and party workers from all three parties (in government) need to respect each other. It is my clear opinion that such language should not be used at all, Fadnavis told reporters.

Queried on the Supreme Court's directive to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on disqualification petitions against CM Shinde and other MLAs of Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said it is a quasi-judicial procedure. He said it would be the speaker's prerogative to speak on the matter. "It will be inappropriate on my part to comment on it. I think blessings of Lord Ganesh are with the Mahayuti, Fadnavis added.

Padalkar has written to CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis on issues faced by the Dhangar community in Maharashtra. When asked why he hadn't written to Ajit Pawar, who is also Deputy CM, Padalkar retorted, Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him.

In his letter to Shinde, Padalkar warned of a protest by Dhangars (shepherd community) similar to the Jat agitation and asked the government to call a meeting over the demands of the community. NCP leaders on Monday objected to Padalkar's remarks against Ajit Pawar and demanded that the ruling party take action against the legislator. (PTI)