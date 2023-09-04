Jalna (Maharashtra) : Amid tension in Maharashtra's Jalna after a lathi charge on protestors over the Maratha reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion on the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister's office informed.

The Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent, Udayanraje Bhosale, also requested CM Eknath Shinde for a discussion on the issue. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis talking to Jarange Patil over a call assured him that those who are responsible for the unfortunate incident of Jalna will be brought to justice, informed Deputy CMO.

Fadnavis also told Jarange Patil that discussions on the issue will surely find a way out of the situation and the government is hopeful that the meeting with Maratha agitation leaders will happen soon, added Deputy CMO. The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation is slated to take place on Monday at 12 pm, the Chief Minister's Office informed; both CM and Deputy CM will remain present at the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community. Speaking on the Jalna incident where a clash broke out between police and protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community, Shinde said, "In November 2014, when the coalition government was in power under the leadership of then CM Devendra Fadnavis, the government announced the Maratha reservation.

The High Court also upheld the Maratha Reservation decision taken by the government. But the Supreme Court took a different decision. Everyone knows that this is due to someone's negligence. The issue of the Maratha Reservation is currently in the court. The state government is fully prepared to fight this case in court.

There are some difficulties, and the state government is trying to resolve them. The Chief Minister appealed to people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation. Earlier on Friday, a clash had broken out between police and protesters in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. (ANI)