Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Cabinet expansion will be in July only after chief minister Eknath Shinde takes a decision on it.

Fadnavis, who is on a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city told reporters at the airport that their visit to New Delhi has nothing to do with the Cabinet expansion. According to sources Fadnavis and Shinde met top BJP leaders in Delhi and reportedly discussed on portfolio distribution.

"We don't know anything about the Union Cabinet expansion. We are more interested in the Cabinet expansion of the state. There are many questions in the state, for which you have to visit New Delhi," Fadnavis said.

He said there are many issues pertaining to the state for which one has to meet the central government. Meetings and follow-up meetings are held for such issues, he added. Prior to going to Delhi, both Shinde and Fadnavis met Governor Ramesh Bais. Also, Shinde held a one-to-one meeting with Fadnavis at Mumbai airport last night.

On June 30, 2022 the government was formed with Shinde as the chief minister and Fadnavis as his deputy. But, no Cabinet expansion has taken place till now.

According to highly placed sources, the Delhi visit of Shinde and Fadnavis was to discuss Cabinet expansion. Though Fadnavis claimed that the Delhi visit was for other matters relating to the state, experts said that the tour for discussing on Cabinet expansion. They held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well, sources said.

It is being said that the formula for Cabinet expansion was decided at the meeting. It was learnt that a committee has been set up with three to five leaders of BJP and three to five leaders of Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This committee will decide on the portfolios of the ministers. But, none of the leaders have officially confirmed the development.