EX SERVICEMAN KILLED IN FRONT OF WIFE SON FOR RESISTING LOOT BID IN NASHIK

Nashik: An ex-serviceman was stabbed to death in front of his wife and son by drunk miscreants after he allegedly resisted their loot bid in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday night. Police have detained two suspects in this connection.

The incident took place on Adgaon-Mhasrul Link Road in Nashik. The miscreants were blocking cars and extorting money from the passengers on the road last night. Ravi Dutt Choubey along with his wife and son were on way to Adgaon from Mhasrul road. He noticed four miscreants attacking passengers in front of the paper mill. When the miscreants saw Choubey's car, they started pelting stones to stop it and then went forward to extort money from them as well.

Seeing the miscreants, Choubey parked his car on roadside and got down. Thinking that he was a policeman, two miscreants ran away but two others attacked Choubey with a knife. After stabbing him several times, they fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

The people on the road immediately took Choubey to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On getting information about the incident, senior police officials reached the spot. Based on the description given by people at the spot, police detained two suspects identified as Rishikesh alias Gatlya Fakira Donde and Atharva Deepak Ugle.

Choubey was employed as a warden in a hostel at Bhujbal Knowledge City after retiring from the Indian Army and offered guidance to students in various sports. Police said that investigations have been undertaken and the CCTV cameras of nearby areas are being examined.