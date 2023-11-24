Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday received an email from an unidentified miscreant who 'threatened' to blow up its Terminal 2, police sources said. If the airport management fails to make payment of USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours, the blast would be carried out, the miscreant threatened.

The miscreant used the email id - 'quaidacasrol@gmail.com', police sources said. On receiving information about this, the Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the mail threatening to blow up the airport terminal.

The threatening email was found in the inbox of the feedback mail ID belonging to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) yesterday. Immediately, the information was passed on to the police. The text of the threat mail read, "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs."