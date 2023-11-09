Mumbai: In an attempt to curb air pollution in Mumbai as the city ranks after Delhi in poor air quality, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reviewed the situation and stressed on making the roads and construction sites dust-free. He has ordered deployment of 1000 tankers to wash roads and to clear debris from the construction sites.

Shinde had called an emergency meeting today and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for combating the rising pollution levels. During the meeting, Shinde suggested to focus on initiating a plantation drive in the urban areas and closely adhere to the environment ministry's guidelines to prevent pollution.

He said that water will be sprayed on the roads to tackle the increasing dust and has ordered to set up a special team for hiring 1000 tankers for the task.

This apart, instructions were issue to the municipal commissioner to use foggers at construction sites to create fog through intense spraying. Shinde held the meeting from his official residence Varsha and all Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Executive Officers and Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik attended it on virtual mode.

Anti-pollution campaigns should be taken up as a public movement, Shinde said adding that Municipal Corporation and the state government should act together to effectively implement the measures for improving the air quality in Mumbai. Shinde said that a public movement against pollution should be created by involving the citizens.

The Chief Minister has sought a weekly review report about the pollution control measures that have been adopted in the state.

According to the data provided by 'System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, India', the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was 118 at 9:30 am on Thursday while it was 131 on Wednesday. Last night, some parts of Mumbai received rainfall providing the much needed relief to the citizens.