EKNATH KHADSE SUFFERED HEART ATTACK UNDERGOING TREATMENT SUPRIYA SULE

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP member of legislative council Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack and is undergoing treatment, said party leader and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday.

In a post on X, Sule said she is in touch with Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse and the president of the women's wing of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. In a post earlier in the day, Rohini Khadse said her father was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon as he was not feeling well for the past two days.