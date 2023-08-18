EIGHT BANGLADESHI NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL STAY IN NAVI MUMBAI

Thane (Maharashtra): The Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, three of them women, for allegedly staying in the country illegally without valid documents, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a residential locality in Ulve on Thursday afternoon and nabbed the Bangladeshi nationals, the official said. The eight accused, including three women, had been living in the locality since the last eight months and did not possess any valid documents, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and The Foreigners Act of 1946 has been registered against them, the official said.

Earlier in the month, Assam police apprehended a member of the Bangladeshi terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Dhubri district, informed the officials. The apprehended ABT member has been identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, son of Akbar Ali, from Takimari near the Bangladesh border.

An investigation into the matter is underway and the police are interrogating the accused, the officials said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the ABT module member was apprehended early this morning from a remote area called Nayeralga under Bilasipara Police Station by a team led by Dhubri police. (With agency Inputs)