ED RAIDS 9 LOCATIONS CONNECTED WITH DRUG SYNDICATE CASE IN MUMBAI

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at seven locations related to a key accused in a drug syndicate case in Mumbai.

Key accused, Ali Asgar Shiraji, who is a close aide of drug mafia Kailash Rajput, is accused of sending drugs worth Rs 200 crore abroad from Mumbai by declaring them as medicines.

The ED filed a money laundering case against Shiraji on the basis of an FIR lodged by Mumbai police. The raids were conducted in connection with the drug syndicate case.

According to ED sources, along with raiding several locations across Mumbai, summons have been issued to some people in this connection. 40-year-old Shiraji, accused of smuggling drugs worth Rs 200 crore to Europe and Australia, was arrested by Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell in May. He is said to be a key accused in the Ketamine and Viagra smuggling case busted by the Mumbai police in March.

On March 15, Mumbai police raided a courier office in Andheri East and seized 15 kg of Ketamine and 23,000 pills of Viagra worth around Rs 8 crore. The seized items were allegedly being smuggled into Australia and the UK through courier. Following which, ED raided the houses of Shiraji and his associates in Mumbai along with arresting eight people in this connection.

Shiraji is said to be an accomplice of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and also a close associate of drug mafia Rajput, who is currently absconding. Also, Danish Mulla, another accused who was arrested by Mumbai police in this case is still absconding.