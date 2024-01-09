ED RAIDS 7 LOCATIONS OF SHIV SENA UBT MLA IN MUMBAI

Mumbai: Enforcement Duirectiorate sleuths on Tuesday raided seven locations related to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in connection with a case of construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.

The ED earlier in November registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'.