ED raids 7 locations of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA in Mumbai
Published: 2 hours ago
Mumbai: Enforcement Duirectiorate sleuths on Tuesday raided seven locations related to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in connection with a case of construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.
The case pertains to the construction of a star hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions. PlayMute Fullscreen The ED earlier in November registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'.
Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground. Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.