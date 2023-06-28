Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a countrywide crackdown in simultaneous locations on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been stepping up searches to arrest persons involved in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency launched raids at his premises in Mumbai and some others on Tuesday.

A Mubai officer, who was posted in Lucknow, was arrested by sleuths. The money laundering case against the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer stems from a CBI FIR that was filed against him on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. The sleuths are also conducting raids in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested real estate company Supertech's Chairman and Managing Director RK Arora in connection with a money laundering case. officials said. Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached 25 immovable properties, valued at Rs 40.39 crore, belonging to the Supertech Group of Companies and their Directors in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.", "Further information is awaited.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate searched two locations in Bengaluru in a money-laundering case booked against Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, which provides online education through the Oda Class app. According to the ED, it was revealed during the searches that the company was 100 per cent owned by Chinese nationals and part of a complex web of entities having a controlling company in the Cayman Islands.