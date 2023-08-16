Kolhapur (Maharashtra): On Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, the epicentre being the region of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The occurrence transpired at precisely 06:45:05 Indian Standard Time (IST), with the centre revealing that the earthquake had a focal depth of 5 kilometres.

The NCS wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 06:45:05 IST, Lat: 17.19 and Long: 73.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India." As this data surfaced on the official NCS social media account, it hinted at the event's parameters and whereabouts.

As of now, comprehensive details regarding the aftermath of the earthquake are still anticipated. This tremor follows a previous seismic event on August 11 when the NCS reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.3, striking 112 kilometres SSE of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake was registered at 02:56:12 Indian Standard Time (IST), and the NCS observed that the earthquake's epicentre lay at a depth of 10 kilometres.