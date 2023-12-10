DRIVER KILLED 10 INJURED IN BUS TRAILER COLLISION ON MUMBAI PUNE EXPRESSWAY

Pune: The driver of a private bus died and nearly 10 passengers were injured in a collision with a trailer on the Mumbai Pune Expressway during the early hours on Sunday. Traffic movement was disrupted for some time after the accident.

The incident occurred when the bus, belonging to Vaibhav Travels was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. The driver apparently lost control and rammed into a trailer that was moving in front of it. The driver died on the spot.

On getting information about the accident various agencies were pressed into action. Teams of IRB patrolling, Devdoot Rescue Team, a team from Traffic Police of Borghat, personnel from Khopoli Police Station, Delta Force personnel and Maharashtra security force personnel reached the spot. Also, Lokmanya Hospital ambulances and a social organisation team came to help the victims.

The driver was pulled out from the damaged bus with the help of police and locals. Around 10 people who received injuries were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel while the driver's body has been shifted to Khopoli Municipal Hospital for post-mortem.

The traffic on the Mumbai Pune Expressway was disrupted for some time following the accident. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road. However, traffic was restored after police removed the damaged bus from the spot.