Mumbai: A large haul of gold and cash, both in Indian and foreign currencies, were seized by the The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, official sources said on Tuesday.

They further revealed that initially a whooping 16.36 kg of gold in paste form worth Rs 10.16 crore was seized and 18 Sudanese women along with an Indian woman was arrested in relation to the case.

During a follow up search operation in certain premises DRI officials found 1.42 kg of gold worth about Rs 85 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh and Rs Rs 88 lakh were seized.

Officials sources said that upon receiving intelligence inputs that gold in paste form is being smuggled into India by a syndicate of passengers who are travelling from UAE to Mumbai on Monday, DRI officials started surveillance at the city airport.

They further revealed that the DRI prepared a list of suspected passengers travelling in three flights who were then nabbed by concerned officials at airport. According to sources, the arrested 18 women from Sudan were carrying the smuggled gold into India, an Indian woman coordinated the movement of the arrested passengers.

During the search operation, the DRI officials seized 16.36 kg of gold in paste form, gold cut pieces and jewelry, with a combined value of at Rs 10.16 crore Officials said that most of the gold was found hidden in the body of the arrested passengers which made it difficult for them to detect. They said that further investigation in underway and action will be taken as per law.