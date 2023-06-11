DRESS CODE IMPOSED IN 17 TEMPLES IN MAHARASHTRAS SOLAPUR

Solapur Maharashtra The dress code has been imposed in 17 temples in Maharashtra s Solapur on Sunday This was decided by trustees of 17 temples at the meeting of the Maharashtra Temple Federation This code will apply to both men and women Rajan Bunge a member of Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha said that the temple administration would provide salwar kameez to women and girls who visit the templeSimilarly the dress code has been enforced for men as well Speaking at a press conference on Sunday at Shree Hingulambika temple Bunge said that like Solapur the dress code has been implemented in 131 temples in Maharashtra including Mumbai Thane Raigad Jalgaon Akola Dhule Nagpur Nashik Amravati Ahilyanagar city in the Konkan regionAlso read World s first 3D printed temple to come up in TelanganaIn Solapur also it has been decided to implement a dress code in 17 temples The dress code will be implemented at Sri Hingulambika temple at Solapur Shani temple at Station Road Panchmukhi Hanuman temple Mushroom Ganapati temple at Talehipparga Sri Ram temple at Purbhag Mahalakshmi temple Akkalkot Road Sri Vaishnav Maruti temple Sri Ganesh temple Saibaba Chowk Geeta Mandir Devasthan Old Datta Mandir Datta Chowk Shri Sai Baba temple Bhadravati Peth Shri Kala Maruti temple Sakhar Peth Shri Maruti temple Jodbaswana Chowk Shri Nagnath temple Sasikala Nagar Majrewadi and Shree Ram Mandir Daji PethMeanwhile the Balaji and Shanidev temple in Meerut has come up with an advisory and appealed to devotees to wear decent clothes while entering its premises The temple committee has put up boards outside the temple Humble request please wear decent clothes and enter this temple located on Meerut s West End Road The temple committee s decision has been welcomed by devotees