Kolhapur: Political circles are abuzz with the 'secret meeting' between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar in Pune with speculations are taking root.

When Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was asked about the meeting on Tuesday, Pawar said that he did not attend any 'secret meeting.' "I was not in that car. It has been explained that that car is not mine either," Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur Tuesday. Earlier, Pawar hoisted the official flag at the collector's office on the occasion of Independence Day.

He further said, "Don't cook up a spicy story. Sharad Pawar is the head of our family. Don't give political colour to this meeting, I didn't hide anywhere, tell me when did I hide?" The hour-long meeting, which has spwaned a wide speculations in Maharashtra politics, was held at businessman Atul Chordia’s bungalow in Koregaon Park in Pune.

"Chordia and we have a relationship of two generations. Chordia had invited Mr. Pawar for dinner. I was not in that car. Jayant Patil was also there with Sharad Pawar," Ajit Pawar said. During his speech in Independence Day event, Pawar remembered the freedom fighters who fought for the freedom of the country.

Amid all these, Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday meddled in the raging debate on Monday. Patole said, "Such meetings are creating confusion among the people. If they are relatives, what was the need for them to meet secretly". Sharad Pawar had earlier scotched speculation following a meeting between him and Ajit Pawar, saying that it was not a secret meeting.

“What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How it can become secret when it was held at someone’s residence. I was there at his residence,” Sharad Pawar said earlier. Patole also said that he has discussed this with (UBT Shiv Sena) party chief Uddhav Thackeray. He said, "Talks have also been held with our leader Rahul Gandhi in this regard. The Congress high command is also keeping an eye on this. This will also be discussed in the 'INDIA' alliance meeting to be held in Mumbai."

Leaders of the united Opposition, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (INDIA), are scheduled to hold their third meeting in Mumbai over two days — August 31 and September 1, Congress sources said. The Congress leader also informed about the Padyatra in the state starting from September 3.

"Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will start a padyatra in the state from September 3. The first phase will continue till September 17. Then the second phase will be started after Ganeshotsav," he said. Patole also launched a scathing attack on the BJP Government both in centre and state and alleged that they had looted the public money. Patole said, "This government has created new records of corruption. Due to the lack of rain where sowing has been done, the crops are drying up. The farmers have not yet been paid for the damages caused by the untimely rains. Farmers' suicides are increasing." "The government announced to provide 12 hours of electricity for agriculture, but even for 8 hours, electricity is not available. There is water but there is no electricity, so water cannot be given to agriculture. There is no grain in the ration shops. The youth do not have jobs," he added.