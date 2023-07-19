DO GOOD WORK FOR STATE TREASURY KEYS ARE IN YOUR HANDS UDDHAV TO EX ALLY AJIT PAWAR

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met his former ally and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time after the NCP leader joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Thackeray, a member of the state legislative council, attended the house proceedings for a brief period. It was also his first visit to the legislature after deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, his one-time party colleague, joined the Shinde-led rival Shiv Sena.

I asked him to do good work for the state and people, Thackeray said after meeting Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at his office.

The former chief minister noted that he had worked with Pawar in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning. Pawar was Thackeray's deputy in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

I am confident that people of the state will get aid because he has the keys to the treasury, Thackeray added. Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time. (PTI)

Also read: Ajit, a wily political juggler, meets uncle Pawar again; keeps Shinde, Fadnavis on tenterhooks