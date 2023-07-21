Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday demanded the dismissal of the N Biren Singh government in Manipur and imposition of President's rule after shocking visuals emerged showing two women being paraded naked in the violence-torn northeastern state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the horrific incident in Manipur has maligned the image of the country in the world. The (Manipur) government should be dismissed and there should be President's rule in the state, he said.

Slamming the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Mod has spoken on the issue after 56 days (ethnic clashes in Manipur began more than two months ago) and that too outside Parliament.

The European Union Parliament has discussed the ongoing violence in Manipur, but if PM Modi does not hold a discussion on the issue in Parliament then it does not augur well for democracy, Raut said. Modi, in his first public comments on the Manipur violence on Thursday, expressed deep anguish over the brutalization of the two women and vowed that the guilty will not be spared and law will act with its "full might and firmness". (PTI)

Also read: Manipur parading case: Mob burns down house of main accused; APYC burns effigies of PM, HM