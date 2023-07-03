Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The posters of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were removed from NCP office on Tuesday, a day after he broke away from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP government in the State. Amid claims of Ajit Pawar over his faction being the main Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar's group has decided to move a disqualification petition against his rebellious nephew.

Giving strong indications of repelling any move by Ajit Pawar to hijack their party, NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction had removed the posters of the breakaway leader from the premises of their party office. Following this, the Shiva Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leaders have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the latest political tremors in Maharashtra.

For quite sometime, friction has developed between Ajit Pawar and the NCP leadership. Now, some sections of the NCP followers are welcoming reports that Ajit Pawar is going to replace Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of the State in the fast-changing political scene. Even Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leaders have said that the game plan of the BJP is to make Ajit the new CM.

On her part, NCP (Sharad Yadav) working president Supriya Sule has criticised Ajit Pawar for his rebellion within the party. At the same time, Ajit Pawar's followers are erecting banners, saying that he will soon become the chief minister of the State.