DEAN OF NANDED HOSPITAL AND I CLEANED THE TOILET TOGETHER SENA MP HEMANT PATIL

Nanded: Day after being booked for making the Dean of the Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded district after the death of several patients, Shiv Sena leader of the Shinde faction Hemant Patil has condemned the police action saying he and the Dean of the hospital were “cleaning the toilet together on the directions of PM Modi” on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“PM Modi gave a message on Gandhi Jayanti for cleanliness. So, I visited the Government Hospital where the patient deaths took place. At the hospital, I saw the toilet was very stinky and locked. So I along with the Dean of the hospital Dr Shyamrao Wakode cleaned the toilet together. I did not shout at the Hospital Dean while cleaning the toilet,” Patil said.

Also read: Shinde faction Sena MP Hemant Patil booked for making Nanded Medical College Dean clean toilets

The Sena MP of the Eknath Shinde faction said that there is a huge rush of patients at the Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Nanded which burdens the facilities for the patients at the hospital. Patil said that the hospital caters to the patients of four districts in Maharashtra. “In the last two days 41 patients have died.