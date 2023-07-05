DAYS AFTER NCP COUP UDDHAV THACKERAY TO TOUR ACROSS MAHARASHTRA FROM JULY 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After Ajit Pawar orchestrated a coup in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by joining the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided to visit across the state and meet party workers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which also comprises NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress. Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of former MLAs at his residence in suburban Bandra on Wednesday afternoon. According to sources in Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray instructed the former workers and former legislators to work and resolve people's issues.

Sources also said that Uddhav Thackeray will start a visit across the state from July 9. "He (Uddhav Thackeray) is keeping an eye on the current political developments in the state," they added.

Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who is the head of Yuva Sena, had taken a dig at the Eknath Shinde-BJP dispensation in Maharashtra, saying the "failed double engine government" now has a "third wheel". Aaditya said the fight in politics in the current times was between selfish and principled.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday last pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other party leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Aditi Tatkare, and Sanjay Bansode, were inducted as ministers.

