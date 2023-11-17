CYRUS POONAWALLA SUFFERS CARDIAC ARREST STABLE AFTER ANGIOPLASTY

Pune: Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered mild cardiac arrest and underwent an angioplasty procedure in a hospital here, doctors said on Friday. Poonawalla, 82, suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Dr Purvez Grant, a cardiologist from Ruby Hall Clinic said, "Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest and is recovering fast."

Ali Daruwala, advisor of the hospital, said in a statement, "Dr Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest on November 16 and was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic early morning on Friday."