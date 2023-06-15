Mumbai Maharashtra Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall today between 4 PM to 8 PM in Gujarat But the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy are seen before it Mumbai s iconic Gateway of India witnessed rough seas since Thursday morning Mumbaikars are also bracing for a high tide which is expected in the megacity at 1029 AM todayRains lashed many areas in Mumbai and its neighbourhood including Navi Mumbai and Thane between Tuesday and Wednesday According to officials of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD officials the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea caused the premonsoon showersMeanwhile on Thursday morning seawater also entered houses located on the coast as tidal waves lashed Mangrol in the Junagarh district of GujaratAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall likely by 530 pm in Gujarat today Indian Navy readies ships all hands on deckAccording to the latest IMD latest bulletin the cyclone will make its landfall by 530 pm Biparjoy at 230 am lays centered about 200 km westsouthwest of Jakhau Port in Gujarat it said The cyclone has already brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the SaurashtraKutch region The weather office has sounded an alert for Gujarat Kerala Tamil Nadu Karnataka Maharashtra Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Goa Daman Diu Lakshadweep Dadra and Nagar HaveliThe Indian Navy has positioned four ships equipped with HADR bricks ready to be deployed at a moment s notice In addition there are five relief teams stationed at both Porbandar and Okha along with 15 relief teams at Valsura prepared to provide aid and support to the civil authoritiesAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy Akashvani dismantles 90metre tower in Gujarat s Dwarka