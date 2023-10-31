Dharashiv: Curfew was imposed in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra aster Maratha reservation activists carried out violent agitation in the district on Tuesday. According to sources, protesters turned for worse as a mob set fire to a state transport bus. The bus was set on fire after asking the passengers to get down from the bus. The prohibitory order was clamped in the district today in view of deteriorating law and order as private and government property was damaged by agitators who have been demanding Maratha Maratha reservation.

The demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent as the mob pelted stones at state transport buses, burnt vehicles, and attacked the vehicles of Tehsildars. They also attacked houses of public representatives and resorted to vandalism and arson.

Considering the law and order problem, the District Collector has decided to impose a curfew in the district. According to the order, government and semi-government offices will be closed. Transportation of essential food items like milk, drinking water supply, and other activities are also going to be hit due to the curfew.

The workings of banks and establishments providing telephone and internet services will also be hampered. Road transport and railway service, however, have been exempted from the purview of the curfew.