COURT GRANTS BAIL TO SANJAY RAUT IN DEFAMATION CASE FILED BY MINISTER DADA BHUSE

Nashik: A court in Maharashtra's Malegaon on Saturday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in a defamation case registered on the complaint of state PWD and Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse. The Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member was present in the court. Granting Raut bail, the court said it will hear the case next on February 3, 2024.

Raut has accused Bhuse of indulging in corruption of Rs 178 crore in Girna co-operative sugar factory located at Malegaon in Nashik district. The allegation had prompted Bhuse to file a defamation case against Raut. After getting bail, Raut criticised Bhuse outside the Malegaon court.

As per the Constitution, I have the right to call a thief a thief. The defamation case has been filed against me as I asked for the use of money by a minister. What's wrong in asking for the accounts or utilisation of money? Bhuse should share the details. I will not bow down in any condition and there will be no compromise over corruption, said Raut.