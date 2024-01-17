COURT ALLOWS NARESH GOYAL TO UNDERGO MEDICAL EXAMINATION AT PRIVATE HOSPITAL

Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday permitted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in an alleged Rs 538 crore fraud at Canara Bank, to undergo medical tests at a private hospital. The 74-year-old businessman had moved the court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases last week, stating that he needed to undergo MRI, X-ray, cystoscopy, panendoscopy and some other tests as suggested by his doctors.

Judge M G Deshpande directed that the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where Goyal is lodged, shall arrange an escort party which will take him to a private hospital. Goyal will foot the bill for the escort, the court said.

"I have already noted that the age of the accused is 74 years and how he was trembling due to whole body tremors (at the last hearing). I have also noted that the current body-health situation made him unable to stand on his own without anybody's help," the judge noted in the order.

The opinion of two private doctors "can not be disbelieved," and he cannot be asked to get the tests done at the state-run JJ Hospital in view of his application, the court said. Goyal had complained that he is taken to the government hospital only at the convenience of jail officials, and there are oftelong queues at the hospital itself. On the other hand, no prejudice will be caused to the Enforcement Directorate if the accused businessman was allowed to see private doctors again, the judge added.