Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday morning received a threat call from an unidentified person; the caller stated that on June 24 blasts will happen in the city's Andheri and Kurla areas. He also said that a bomb will go off in Pune at the same time.

Acting promptly on the incident, police arrested Darvesh Rajbhar, a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He had called the Mumbai police saying there would be bombings in the city and Pune, cops said. While issuing the threat, he also demanded money, police said. Rajbhar was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest and a probe is underway.

Also read: Crank call to assassinate Prime Minister put Delhi cops on toes, accused held

He had called the city police and warned of bomb blasts in Kurla West in Andheri and Pune on Saturday at 6.30pm. Darvesh Rajbhar caller demanded Rs 2 lakhs from the cops to prevent the blast. According to reports, Darvesh Rajbhar admitted during the investigation that he will be conducting the blasts himself and that he was offered Rs 2 crores to carry out the same though the caller did not reveal from who is the mastermi He then told the cops that if they give him Rs 2 lakhs, he will not just prevent the blasts but also jet off to Malaysia with his people. The Mumbai Police has registered a case against the caller under Sections 505(1)(B), 505(2) and 185 of the Indian Penal Code. The city police have are coordinating with UP counterparts and efforts to nab the accused.