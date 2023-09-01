INDIA bloc will defeat BJP, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance will be successful in defeating the Bhartiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was addressing reporters after the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance which was attended by members of the 28 different political parties.

While addressing the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "The most important thing for us is to understand that the INDIA bloc represents 60 per cent of the country's population. If the parties present here unite, it is impossible for the BJP to win the polls. We all must come together in the most efficient way possible to defeat the BJP."

Taking a dig at the nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, Rahul said, "As India will be hosting the G-20 Summit, it is very important for the nation's credibility that the Prime Minister makes his position clear and begins an inquiry on what has happened with regards to Mr Adani."

"Prime Minister and the BJP is a nexus of corruption and that is the first thing that the INDIA alliance will demonstrate and prove," Rahul Gandhi said. He further said, "BJP's plan is to extract money from the poor and transfer it to a limited few. We are going to propose a clear path that will once again involve the poor, the farmers, and the workers in the progress of our country. I am confident that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP."

He said that the two meetings have done a huge amount in building the repo between all the leaders as they work as one. He said, "The differences between the mindset of the leaders have been minimised."

Briefing about his trip to Ladakh, the Congress leader said, "I have spent one week with the people of Ladakh and have detailed discussions with the shepherds and leaders there. They all told me that the Prime Minister is lying and that the Chinese have taken away our land. Everyone knows that the people of Ladakh and India have been betrayed by the Government of India. But, our press does not raise such issues."