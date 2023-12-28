Nagpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the fight between INDIA and NDA is a contest of ideologies. He said that in BJP, the order comes from above while in Congress, the "voice comes from below".

Addressing its mega rally 'Hain Taiyaar Hum' in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the Congress leader said that a BJP MP recently told him that all orders in the party is given by the high command which has to be accepted by the lower rank leaders whether they like it or not.

"It is just as the king issues orders from above and the followers accept it not. Nobody can express any dount or raise questions at the order," he said adding, "A BJP MP who was earlier with Congress told me that 'ghulami' exists in BJP."

Comparing this with the organisational format of Congress, Rahul said that in the grand old party even the grassroot level worker has the right to speak his mind. "There has been many instances where workers have approached me questioning as to why I took a certain decision. I always made it a point to explain my reasons clearly. Sometimes I even told them openly that I did not like their point or view and it has been vice versa. In Congress voice comes from below unlike the BJP," he said.

The Congress sounded the poll bugle from the rally. The event coincides with the party's 139th foundation day celebrations.

With the roots of Congress being established in Maharashtra and the state playing a major role in the party's growth, the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is being kickstarted from Nagpur, Congress leaders said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other top leaders of the grand old party have already arrived at the rally site. Congress leaders said that lakhs of party supporters have gathered at the Bharat Jodo Maidan to participate at the rally. The party wants to send out a clear message that it is ready to fight against the BJP to protect democracy.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who arrived in Nagpur for the rally said that Congress' roots were established in Maharashtra, a state which has played a significant role in the party's foundation. "The history of Congress is the history of the country. So, we have decided to celebrate our 139th foundation day in Nagpur," he said.

Echoing the same, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Nagpur is a historical place, a site from where the roots of Congress strengthened and grew. Maharashtra, particularly Nagpur, has a huge role to play in the organisation of the Congress, Khera said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on arriving at the rally site said that Congress' ideology runs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and it shows the unity of strength.

Earlier while deliberating on the significance of selecting Nagpur, MLA Nitin Raut said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had held a public meeting here after Emergency and the party won all the seats. History will repeat itself, he said.