Mumbai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged partners of the opposition bloc INDIA to immediately hammer out a Common Minimum Programme and asserted it would be the face of the alliance. Stalin said the countdown for removing the BJP from the corridors of power has begun and he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming what he called the "publication (publicity) officer" for the opposition INDIA alliance.

"There are no achievements in the nine years of the BJP regime. Day by day this government is becoming unpopular whereas the INDIA alliance is becoming popular." Addressing the opposition meet in Mumbai, Stalin said immediately, a coordination committee should be set up and a CMP must be prepared.

"That (CMP) will be the face of the INDIA alliance. The BJP regime has ruined the country in several ways. It (CMP) must present a road map to the people spelling out what we intend doing to undo it ." The INDIA alliance should identify itself with policies and ideals required to usher in democracy by trouncing and dislodging an autocratic regime and such ideals must head the opposition bloc.

"Our first objective is to dislodge the BJP regime and install a government of secular, democratic forces at the Centre. In order to isolate the BJP, as far as possible, parties opposed to the BJP must be inducted into the alliance. I urge all the leaders to work with this in mind," he said. When the only goal is protecting Indian democracy, "there is no doubt that the BJP will be defeated." He said the alliance is marching on the path of victory. The name INDIA itself is causing "fear and fever" to the Saffron party, he claimed.

In his press briefing, Stalin said, as regards the Mumbai meet, being more than satisfactory, it has turned out to be a "turning point" as the "countdown" for the fall of the BJP government has commenced. Though the constituents of the alliance are independent parties, they have come together to save the country.

"Do not please think that we have joined hands for political gains. In order to safeguard the dignity of the nation, secularism and social justice, all of us have joined forces. We are going to take part in a big battle (2024 Lok Sabha polls) and all of you should support us in our battle (for India) and this is my appeal."

Stalin termed the opposition bloc powerful with 28 parties being constituents of the alliance. Accusing the BJP of running a despotic regime at the Centre, Stalin said Modi could not talk about his government's achievements and was only speaking on INDIA alliance in events, be it government or others. "We are now witnessing an autocratic regime so far not seen in India." Stalin, who had alleged irregularities and corruption in Central projects vis--vis the CAG report, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not come forward to comment on the matter.

"There is no respect to the Supreme Court verdict. The Election Commission does not have autonomy. The BJP regime is using the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to intimidate political rivals," he alleged. (PTI)