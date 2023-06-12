COLLEGE PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED FOR RELIGIOUS PROPAGANDA IN NASHIK

Nashik The principal of Malegaon s Masaga College has been suspended for allegedly spreading religious propaganda during a career counselling programme that was organised at the campus recently The college has set up a committee to probe into the matter A group of youths created a ruckus at the college campus alleging that religious discourse was held with students and torn the banners put up by organisers The situation was finally brought under control by the police Since then an atmosphere of tension is prevailing in the area According to officials Satya Malik Public Service Group organised a career counselling session by Anis Kutty from Pune at the Masaga College Organisers of the session said that students of classes 10 and 12 attended it and Kutty discussed about the courses that are available for recruitment in the Navy Airforce and Army While the session was on some youths started creating a ruckus outside the hall and raised slogans Principal Dr Subhas Nikam and the organisers claimed there was no religious discourse and only issues pertaining to career guidance was discussed But the youths started agitating and police was informed After arriving at the college police questioned both the students and the youths and recorded their statements Expressing his displeasure over the incident Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse asked as to why religious banners were put up for a programme were students were being provided guidance on career optionsAlso Read MP Principal suspended for turning school into center of religion in KurwaiThe college has constituted an inquiry committee led by the college trustee Jagdale to probe into the entire matter Nikam has been accused of organising the programme without seeking necessary permission from president Apoorva Hire Till the inquiry committee submits its report he will remain suspended officials said