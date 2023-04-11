CM SHINDE ANNOUNCES BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF SAVARKAR TO BE CELEBRATED AS SWATANTRYA VEEN GAURAV DIN

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that the State government will celebrate Veer V Savarkar's birth anniversary on May 28 as 'Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din'. He said that various programmes will be held in the state to spread and promote the ideas of Veer Savarkar. "Veer Savarkar played an important role in the political affairs of Maharashtra. Savarkar's contribution for the country's independence was immense," he pointed out.

Savarkar advocated the abolition of heroic untouchability and social reforms. He is known today as an exemplary legend," he said. Industries Minister Uday Samant demanded from the Chief Minister that Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary should be celebrated to pay homage to his immense contribution and to carry forward his patriotism, courage and progressive thoughts to the young generation, the Maharashtra CM added.

Taking note of his demand, Chief Minister Shinde has decided to celebrate 'Gaurav Din' for the propagation of Veer Savarkar's ideas. Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiv Sena have been attacking Congress over Rahul Gandhi's 'not Savarkar' comment made last month. At a press conference, when he was asked about how he views the BJP's demand for an apology for his comment abroad, Rahul said "My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I won't apologise." The Chief Minister explained that various programmes and activities will be organised on this day. The Shinde Group and BJP have conducted Savarkar's Gaurav Yatra across Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has also supported Savarkar's ideas.