Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Every year heavy rains and downpours leave Mumbai city in a mess. Water logging creates havoc in every nook and corner. This year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected pre-monsoon works and ordered officials to provide relief to the residents from rain-related woes. The CM directed the municipal commissioner to take strict action against the concerned officials if any lapses are found in drain cleaning. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to prevent water logging in the city.

Eknath Shinde inspected the drain cleaning works amid a lot of criticism from the general public and rival political parties. During heavy rains in Mumbai, water accumulates in the low-lying areas of the city. This has a major impact on road and rail traffic. Drains are cleaned every year by Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Crores of rupees are spent on drain cleaning works. Every time, Municipal Corporation claims that the drains have been cleaned. This year Chief Minister Shinde reviewed the pre-monsoon drainage works yesterday. This inspection tour started from the Mithi River. The commissioner informed the chief minister about the silt removal works in the Mithi River. Chief Minister Shinde expressed displeasure over the works.

Also Read : Heavy downpour causes water-logging across Mumbai

How many metric tons of silt have been removed from the Mithi River so far? It is more important how deep the silt-removing machines are going. The machines should go up to the rocks in the drains or rivers in Mumbai and remove all the silt. Chief Minister Shinde has ordered that the concerned officials should ensure the removal of silt completely in the drains so that the residents will be spared from the nightmares of water logging woes.