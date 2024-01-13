Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92
Published: 22 minutes ago
Pune: Veteran classical singer Prabha Atre passed away following a cardiac arrest this morning at Pune. She was 92.
Atre, who represented the Kirana Gharana of classical music, was rushed to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for treatment but was declared dead. Many of Atre's relatives stay abroad and she will be cremated after their arrival.
She has been awarded three Padma awards by the government. Atre received the second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan in January 2022. In 2002, she was awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri in 1990.
According to a source, Atre died due to a heart attack during her sleep. Although she was immediately taken to a private hospital, she was already dead, the source added.
Atre was born on September 13, 1932 and did her graduation in science and law. She also had a doctorate degree in music. She had a multi-faceted personality and was not only a classical vocalist but also an academician and researcher. Also, she was known as a renowned composer and author.
She started taking interest in classical music since she was eight years old. At that time, her mother Indirabhai Atre had fallen ill and was advised by their friends to listen to classical music to improve health. After which, she listened to classical music and later started learning it.