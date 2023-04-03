Mumbai : A Surat-based 18-year-old Class XII student who created a sensation by tweeting a picture of a plane crashing after a bomb blast was arrested by the airport police from Surat. The name of the young man is Lakshya Sanjay Jain and there is an allegation of threatening him by giving false information.

The mocking tweet is well suited to the target's body. ACP Sriram Koregaonkar confirmed the news but refused to divulge further details. Two days ago, an unknown person tweeted a picture of a plane crashing after a bomb exploded at the airport in Vileparle. This person wanted to indicate that the plane was going to crash due to a bomb explosion.

The security system at the airport was alerted after this tweet. So every plane was thoroughly checked before take off. But the officials did not find anything objectionable in any plane. As soon as it came to light that this was a bogus tweet, the airport police registered a case against an unknown person under section 505 (1), 506 (b) of the IPC on the complaint of an airport official.

Also Read : Indian diaspora comes out in solidarity with Tricolour in London via peaceful protest

The Crime Branch officials along with the local police were investigating this. During the investigation, it was revealed that the tweet came from Surat city. A team was then sent to Surat. The team detained Lakshya Jain for questioning late at night. In the investigation, it was revealed that he uploaded the tweet from his mobile phone.

The accused was then arrested by the police and brought to Mumbai for further investigation. His mobile phone has been seized by the police. Lakshya is currently studying in class 12th and his class 12th board exam started on Friday 31st March. Lakshya's age is eighteen years and twenty days and his birthday was twenty days ago.

His father is said to have his own business in Surat city. In the investigation so far, he tweeted this as a joke, but tweeting a picture of a plane crashing after a bomb exploded has cost him dearly. His family members were shocked when they came to know about this incident. After a day in police custody, he was released on bail by a court in Andheri the next day.